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Previous
Photo 527
Flower festival
The local WI has been busy knitting flowers which are now on the fences around the church. There is a lot of detail in them and so many different designs. Best of all they won't wilt in the hot weather
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
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New day, new photo
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CPH2609
Taken
16th July 2026 10:30am
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church
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flowers
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knitting
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uk
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