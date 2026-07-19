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Previous
Photo 530
Swan Walk
Our local shopping centre in Horsham has been unexpectedly closed all week since a pane of glass fell from the roof last Sunday. They have managed to give access to M&S under this crash deck which isn't the sort of thing you see every day
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
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New day, new photo
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CPH2609
Taken
19th July 2026 12:09pm
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shops
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uk
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scaffolding
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