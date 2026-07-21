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Hollyhock by nickrh14
Photo 532

Hollyhock

The hollyhocks have been flowering well even in the drought. While they are normally tall, we gave a couple of rather smaller examples, including this pale pink one. It's quite an exposed location but despite the recent winds it is still doing well
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
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