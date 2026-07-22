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Previous
Photo 533
Water butts
We've added a new barrel to our water butts that collect water from the front of the house roof. All empty for now but we are ready...
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
533
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4
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4
following
146% complete
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New day, new photo
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
22nd July 2026 12:24pm
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rain
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butt
,
uk
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