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Chair to sit on by nickrh14
Photo 535

Chair to sit on

We are so used to seeing don't touch or keep off signs at National Trust houses that it was nice to see a good provision of chairs that you could sit on when we visited Standen near East Grinsted.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
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