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Previous
Photo 535
Chair to sit on
We are so used to seeing don't touch or keep off signs at National Trust houses that it was nice to see a good provision of chairs that you could sit on when we visited Standen near East Grinsted.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
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New day, new photo
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24th July 2026 1:14pm
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