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Red hot poker by nickrh14
Photo 539

Red hot poker

The weather continues to be hot so a red hot poker fits in nicely. We saw some taller ones at the weekend so maybe ours are a smaller, but still colourful, version
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
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