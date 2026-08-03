Horley station

Usually my train goes straight through Horley but today it was my destination. The station is built above the tracks. According to this handy sign, the building dates from 1905 when the London, Brighton and South Coast Railway replaced an 1841 building and level crossing (on a different site). This was when the Brighton main line was doubled to 4 tracks meaning that a larger station was required. Sensibly they built the platforms to be 247m long, just right for the 12 car Thameslink trains that now call there