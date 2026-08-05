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Previous
Photo 547
Elizabeth Line seats
The Elizabeth Line is the purple line on the tube map. It has purple trains and inside has purple seats like the one on the right. Near the doors are the priority seats which have the same design but in blue
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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NickRH14
@nickrh14
Seen around. It's sometimes hard to find a different picture each day especially when in the usual places. But it is still satisfying to find...
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New day, new photo
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CPH2609
Taken
5th August 2026 8:42am
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purple
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train
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uk
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elizabeth
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crossrail
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