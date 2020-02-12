Previous
Next
Closed Down by nickspicsnz
43 / 365

Closed Down

This used to be a local fish and chip shop then it was taken over and turned into an Indian takeway/dairy. The mini-supermarket next door didn't like the competition so bought the owner out and closed it down. It's supposed to be being redeveloped, along with the mini-supermarket, into a large supermarket, but they've been talking about it for years and nothing's happened. Not sure when this building was built but it looks sort of 1930s-ish.

For Flash of Red Feb 2020. Week 2 - Fun with Architecture.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

CoroJo ace
Is this in TK ????
February 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise