Closed Down

This used to be a local fish and chip shop then it was taken over and turned into an Indian takeway/dairy. The mini-supermarket next door didn't like the competition so bought the owner out and closed it down. It's supposed to be being redeveloped, along with the mini-supermarket, into a large supermarket, but they've been talking about it for years and nothing's happened. Not sure when this building was built but it looks sort of 1930s-ish.



For Flash of Red Feb 2020. Week 2 - Fun with Architecture.