Corner
Lots of glass in this modern industrial building.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Nick
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
2123
photos
107
followers
149
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2020
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
14th February 2020 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
glass
,
for2020
,
feb20nz
,
industrial_building
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful lines
February 16th, 2020
