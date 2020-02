Red Onion Weston Style

Just time for a quick upload this evening. Thanks to those who have commented and fav my pics in the last couple of days. Sorry I haven't had a chance to reciprocate.



We started the latest paper in our Diploma last week and we're studying auteurs. For a couple of weeks we have to create Weston & Blossfeldt style photos. Should work well for the Flash of Red Still Life week. This red onion is my first attempt at a Weston. I hope I'm on the right lines.