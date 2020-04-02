Lockdown Around TK

I went for a wander around our village - it's not unusual for it to be quiet on a weekend but this was a weekday afternoon when it's normally a bit busier. Mind you there were quite a lot of people out walking - many more than I'd usually see. There was a short queue outside our small supermarket. The fire truck got called out as I went past and the crew were all wearing face masks. Some houses have joined in with the bear hunt. I'd like to but we're off the street behind other houses so our windows can't be seen by passers-by.