Previous
Next
Lockdown Around TK by nickspicsnz
93 / 365

Lockdown Around TK

I went for a wander around our village - it's not unusual for it to be quiet on a weekend but this was a weekday afternoon when it's normally a bit busier. Mind you there were quite a lot of people out walking - many more than I'd usually see. There was a short queue outside our small supermarket. The fire truck got called out as I went past and the crew were all wearing face masks. Some houses have joined in with the bear hunt. I'd like to but we're off the street behind other houses so our windows can't be seen by passers-by.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise