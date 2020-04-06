Previous
Little Flying Thing by nickspicsnz
97 / 365

Little Flying Thing

Taking pictures of the wavy leaves and spotted this little fly-thing. Please don't look too closely as it's not very well focused ;-) Wish I had a decent macro lens - ah well, add that to the ever-growing wish list.

(Sorry, filling in gaps so posting a few today.)
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
27% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

