Not what we maybe
I have to do a surreal image for an assignment so used the album cover challenge to have a play around with layers, masks, colours, etc.
The Wiki article I got: Social Cloud Computing. The quote: "We know what we are, but know not what we may be." William Shakespeare (1564-1616), Hamlet, 1600.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Dianne
You did a brilliant job of this! Fav
April 10th, 2020
