Faded Hydrangea by nickspicsnz
Faded Hydrangea

The flowers on my hydrangea bush have looked old and faded for ages due to the hot sun and drought we've had over the summer. But I fiddled with this one in PS to give it even more of a grungy look.
Somehow, I've got a week behind in my posting :-(
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Photo Details

