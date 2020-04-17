Sign up
Over Our Back Fence
Sideways ICM using a slow shutter speed. This is a new subdivision behind our house which has ground to a halt with the lockdown.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
Tags
landscape
,
icm
,
apr20nz
