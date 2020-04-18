Sign up
Autumn
I'm still on the hunt for a suitable impressionism shot. This is one I took while I was out very locally trying to find some suitable trees to shoot. I liked this photo even though it's not suitable for my assignment.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
2218
photos
110
followers
159
following
Views
4
Album
2020
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
18th April 2020 3:10pm
trees
autumn
apr20nz
