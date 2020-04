Georgina

I've been taking some portraits of Georgina and Sean today for an assignment for my Diploma. I'm not confident with posed portraits normally, preferring to take candid shots, but I was really pleased with some of the ones I got today.



Thanks to everyone who has visited my project over the last couple of weeks, and left me lovely comments. Sorry I haven't reciprocated but I've been really busy with assignment work - so much research to do!