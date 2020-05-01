Previous
Half Sky, Half Water by nickspicsnz
Half Sky, Half Water

This is going to be my first attempt at a month of half and half. First shot - gorgeous gold coloured sunset over Lake Waikare.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Nick

