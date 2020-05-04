Previous
Better Day Today by nickspicsnz
Better Day Today

Much nicer weather after yesterday's stormy wind and rain. More rain is forecast for later on though.
4th May 2020

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Rick ace
Nice capture.
May 4th, 2020  
Carole G ace
That cloud looks like a heart
May 4th, 2020  
