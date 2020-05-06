Lunch

I've been really enjoying having fresh salads for lunch during lockdown. This is today's - just the tuna to be added.



I really appreciate everyone's support on 365 and the comments that people make on my pics. I often feel bad that I don't reciprocate as much as I'd like to. But today I set myself a challenge to visit the projects of everyone on my Friends and Followers lists who has posted in 2020, even if it's not recently. I'm happy I've had the time to do that today and I'm sorry if I missed you by mistake.