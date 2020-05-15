Autumn Through the Fog

We live in the Waikato region of NZ and it's famous for heavy fogs. Our little town gets mega fogs which can last all day. This is because we're in the middle of a very watery triangle: the mighty Waikato River - the longest river in NZ; Lake Waikare - the seventh largest lake, by surface area, in the North Island; and the swampy 7,000 ha of the Whangamarino Wetlands.

This is taken for the May half and half. It's looking across the school playing field - today's my first day back in work after the lockdown.