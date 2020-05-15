Previous
Next
Autumn Through the Fog by nickspicsnz
136 / 365

Autumn Through the Fog

We live in the Waikato region of NZ and it's famous for heavy fogs. Our little town gets mega fogs which can last all day. This is because we're in the middle of a very watery triangle: the mighty Waikato River - the longest river in NZ; Lake Waikare - the seventh largest lake, by surface area, in the North Island; and the swampy 7,000 ha of the Whangamarino Wetlands.
This is taken for the May half and half. It's looking across the school playing field - today's my first day back in work after the lockdown.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise