153 / 365
Cymru Am Byth
This is taken over my back fence. Some new people have bought a nearby house. Couldn't resist taking a photo of the Welsh dragon. Luckily it's surrounded by trees so gave me my first shot for this year's 30 Days Wild.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
2305
photos
114
followers
180
following
137
138
139
140
141
144
152
153
3
2020
NIKON D7200
1st June 2020 10:56am
Public
dragon
,
wales
,
cymru
,
jun20nz
,
30dayswild2020
