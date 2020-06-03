Previous
Silhouettes in the Fog by nickspicsnz
155 / 365

Silhouettes in the Fog

Very foggy when I went out for a walk with the dogs this morning. The fog didn't lift for ages. Several challenges taking this shot - it's hand-held, it was still dark and I had both dogs on leads, lol! For 30 Days Wild.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Nick

Brigette ace
Nice - great on black
June 3rd, 2020  
Nick ace
@brigette Thanks Brigette.
June 3rd, 2020  
