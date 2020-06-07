Previous
Pīwakawaka by nickspicsnz
159 / 365

Pīwakawaka

This pīwakawaka/fantail lives in our garden. Here it's feeding off the bugs that live in the bushes. They dart about really fast. Not the best pic because it's cropped right in. For 30 Days Wild.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Nick

