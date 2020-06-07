Sign up
159 / 365
Pīwakawaka
This pīwakawaka/fantail lives in our garden. Here it's feeding off the bugs that live in the bushes. They dart about really fast. Not the best pic because it's cropped right in. For 30 Days Wild.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
2312
photos
116
followers
184
following
43% complete
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
Views
3
Album
2020
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
7th June 2020 11:13am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
fantail
,
jun20nz
,
30dayswild20
,
pīwakawaka
