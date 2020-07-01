Previous
Next
Sleeping in the Sun by nickspicsnz
183 / 365

Sleeping in the Sun

How do cats manage to sleep sitting up? Rosie was making the most of some early morning sun through the window on a cold day.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
She looks like she is playing “statues”...cute
July 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise