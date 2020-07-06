Previous
Trip to Hamilton #2 by nickspicsnz
188 / 365

Trip to Hamilton #2

Another drive by from my first trip to Hamilton this holidays to have my hair done. This drive was also final practice for Georgina ready for her restricted licence test on the 7th.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Nick

CC Folk ace
Beautiful layers of color, lighting and landscape.
July 10th, 2020  
