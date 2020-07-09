Sign up
Pigeons
My second day in Hamilton having my hair done by Georgina. Much nicer weather today after all the rain on Monday and Tuesday.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Nick
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
Tags
pigeons
,
jul20nz
