Kea
Love the colours of the plumage of keas, an indigenous alpine parrot of New Zealand. They have a bright flash of orange under their wings.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Nick
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
2372
photos
122
followers
205
following
4
2020
NIKON D7200
12th July 2020 3:11pm
Public
bird
kea
indigenous
jul20nz
tkscavengerhunt
