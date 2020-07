Hard Life

This New Zealand fur seal at Auckland Zoo was obviously tired after having a swim around in the pool. There's an underwater viewing area where the seals can be seen swimming around. They're so fast and agile under water. Both fur seals at the zoo, as well as the little blue penguins and a spotted shag called Austen, are rescues who, due to their injuries or imprinting on humans, were unable to be released back into the wild.