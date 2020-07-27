Sign up
It's twins
These little lambs must have been quite recently born when we drove past. Mum hadn't finished cleaning them and they still had their umbilical cords.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2020
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
26th July 2020 1:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sheep
ewe
lambs
jul20nz
Dianne
They all look very pleased with themselves.
July 27th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
But old enough to be inquisitive! Lovely capture.
July 27th, 2020
