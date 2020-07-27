Previous
It's twins by nickspicsnz
209 / 365

It's twins

These little lambs must have been quite recently born when we drove past. Mum hadn't finished cleaning them and they still had their umbilical cords.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Nick

Dianne
They all look very pleased with themselves.
July 27th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
But old enough to be inquisitive! Lovely capture.
July 27th, 2020  
