246 / 365
Memorial Garden
We have a small memorial garden at school. A plaque is erected on a post in memory of student who passed away while they were still at school.
For September Words list and S-Words (bit tenuous again - school?)
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2020
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
2nd September 2020 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
memorial
,
sep20words
,
septssubjects
,
sep20nz
julia
ace
Nice pop of colour from the clivia..
September 3rd, 2020
