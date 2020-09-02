Previous
Memorial Garden by nickspicsnz
Memorial Garden

We have a small memorial garden at school. A plaque is erected on a post in memory of student who passed away while they were still at school.
For September Words list and S-Words (bit tenuous again - school?)
julia ace
Nice pop of colour from the clivia..
September 3rd, 2020  
