Local Landscape by nickspicsnz
253 / 365

Local Landscape

If it was lighter in the mornings, when I walk my dogs, this would be my view. On this morning I went a little bit later than normal so the sun was coming up.
For Sept Words but can't think of an S Word for this.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
69% complete

