255 / 365
Crickey, which nest is mine?
These gannets must have a good sense of direction to find their own nest and mate in amongst this lot!
Had a really nice photography weekend at Muriwai with camera club and
@yorkshirekiwi
.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Nick
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
Tags
birds
,
flying
,
nesting
,
gannets
,
sep20nz
Dianne
A fantastic bird’s eye view. Good that the weekend went well. I was disappointed not to be able to join you guys.
September 13th, 2020
