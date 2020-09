Yet another ICM pic after our talk from Judy Stokes. This little tree features in some of Judy's impressionism work. It stands in the prevailing wind on the dunes alongside Muriwai Beach. This was taken early in the morning when the sun was just making an appearance from behind hills in the background.Here's a link to Judy's website in case you'd like to take a look at some of her work: https://www.judystokesphotography.com/