Pines
With ICM coming up as a theme at camera club in a couple of months' time, I've been doing more practising. This time on a photo trip with
@yorkshirekiwi
to Waitakaruru Arboretum and Sculpture Park near Hamilton.
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
2491
photos
124
followers
200
following
74% complete
263
264
265
266
270
271
272
273
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2020
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
29th September 2020 3:00pm
trees
,
pines
,
icm
,
sep20nz
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Really nice!
September 29th, 2020
