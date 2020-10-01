Previous
Pines Again by nickspicsnz
Pines Again

Another ICM of some pines in the same location as the last one. I've been having great fun with these.

Thanks so much to everyone who commented on, and fav'd, my last few shots. :)
1st October 2020

Nick

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Really nicely done, terrific abstract!
October 3rd, 2020  
