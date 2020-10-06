Sign up
African Daisy
These flowers are so lovely close up. I have a yellow one in my garden and really must get some more as they seem to flower practically the whole year round.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Nick
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
6
2
2
2020
NIKON D7200
29th September 2020 2:28pm
flower
orange
osteospermum
african_daisy
oct20nz
Esther Rosenberg
beautiful
October 6th, 2020
Rick
Awesome capture.
October 6th, 2020
