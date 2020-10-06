Previous
African Daisy by nickspicsnz
280 / 365

African Daisy

These flowers are so lovely close up. I have a yellow one in my garden and really must get some more as they seem to flower practically the whole year round.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Nick

Esther Rosenberg
beautiful
October 6th, 2020  
Rick
Awesome capture.
October 6th, 2020  
