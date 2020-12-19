Sign up
Nadolig Llawen
Trying out a few b&w minimalism shots for the 52 Frames challenge. This says Merry Christmas in Welsh and is a tree decoration I was given by a friend back in the UK.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK.
2601
photos
129
followers
161
following
Tags
b&w
,
christmas
,
minimalism
,
welsh
,
tree_decoration
,
dec20nz
,
nadolig_llawen
Ricksnap
ace
Great, really effective, trying hard to be objective and suppress my bias here (have lots of these - decs, mugs, boards etc)....fav
December 19th, 2020
