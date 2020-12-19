Previous
Nadolig Llawen by nickspicsnz
Nadolig Llawen

Trying out a few b&w minimalism shots for the 52 Frames challenge. This says Merry Christmas in Welsh and is a tree decoration I was given by a friend back in the UK.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Nick
Ricksnap ace
Great, really effective, trying hard to be objective and suppress my bias here (have lots of these - decs, mugs, boards etc)....fav
December 19th, 2020  
