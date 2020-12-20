Previous
Next
Hanging by a Thread by nickspicsnz
355 / 365

Hanging by a Thread

This tiny seed head was hanging from a web thread in amongst my lavender plant. It was a bit windy so I couldn't get a sharp shot but I liked the colours, and I quite like the softness.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK. I'm...
97% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise