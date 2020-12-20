Sign up
Hanging by a Thread
This tiny seed head was hanging from a web thread in amongst my lavender plant. It was a bit windy so I couldn't get a sharp shot but I liked the colours, and I quite like the softness.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK.
Tags
web
,
seed
,
thread
,
lavender
,
dec20nz
