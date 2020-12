Eleanor & Keiran

My older daughter had hoped to come back to NZ for a holiday this Christmas. It would have been the first time I'd seen her for two years. Sadly it wasn't to be with the Covid situation so she and her boyfriend joined us by Facetime instead. Whilst technology is amazing, and I do appreciate it normally, on Christmas day it felt like a poor substitute. :( However, they made us laugh in their matching reindeer onsies!