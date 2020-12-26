Sign up
Dogs at the Beach
Hubby and I took Tilly and Rowdy to Hamilton's Gap on Boxing Day. They had an absolute ball as they love the beach so much. The weather was wonderful apart from a really strong wind.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK. I'm...
2611
photos
132
followers
161
following
351
352
353
354
355
359
360
361
Views
1
Album
2020
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th December 2020 4:10pm
Tags
beach
,
tillynz
,
rowdynz
,
dec20nz
,
hamiltons_gap
