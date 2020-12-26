Previous
Dogs at the Beach by nickspicsnz
361 / 365

Dogs at the Beach

Hubby and I took Tilly and Rowdy to Hamilton's Gap on Boxing Day. They had an absolute ball as they love the beach so much. The weather was wonderful apart from a really strong wind.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Nick

Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK.
