Waitawheta River by nickspicsnz
14 / 365

Waitawheta River

Hubby and I went to Karangahake Gorge today. It's a beautiful spot and normally very busy with tourists. Of course, because we have so few in the country at the moment, it was much quieter than normal. Hubby went off for a bike ride while I went on a photowalk.

This is a side tributary to the main river that runs through the valley. The water is really clear but has a weird orange tinge. However, according to "Land, Air, Water Aotearoa", who test regularly during the summer, it's safe for swimming. It was boiling hot today and there were plenty of children cooling off in the water of the main river.

Thanks so much for your lovely response to my recent images.
Nick

The rocks are such a rich colour under there.
January 14th, 2021  
Beautiful shot to capture the colors and the scenery.
January 14th, 2021  
