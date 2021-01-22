Ready to Take the Plunge

@yorkshirekiwi and I went on a phototrip to find "water" for a photo challenge. One stop was at Manu Bay near Raglan. The Bay is famous amongst surfers for its left-hand break. Some of the surfers enter the water from the rocks like this chap. You can see him leaping off in my 1st back-up album: https://365project.org/nickspicsnz/second-album/2021-01-22
The surfers looked like little black dots as my lens doesn't reach very far. Although I've managed to crop a couple of shots to get the surfers in action they're not very good photos.