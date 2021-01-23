Sign up
23 / 365
Bridal Veil Falls 2
Another shot of Bridal Veil Falls from our "water" trip to Raglan. This is taken from the middle level viewing platform.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK.
Tags
waterfall
,
raglan
,
jan21nz
,
bridal_veil_falls
