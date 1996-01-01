Previous
Happy New Year Everyone by nickspicsnz
Photo 1

Happy New Year Everyone

My husband and I went up to Auckland for dinner and to watch the fireworks on the Sky Tower. It was a lovely way to see in the new year.
1st January 1996 1st Jan 96

Nick

Dianne
Wow - a great image. I hope your dinner was lovely as well.
December 31st, 2019  
