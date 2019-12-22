Festive Fireworks

Last night I dragged the hubby down to Hamilton Lake to watch some fireworks with the promise of a beer on the way. I was all set up ready to take some pics but no sign of any fireworks. We thought we'd missed them and were walking back to the car when we saw people waiting to watch them too. So I quickly set up my tripod again but didn't have time to check my settings. Unfortunately my pics were a bit out of focus and the exposure wasn't long enough. I decided to crop them down and put them in a collage to try and make them look a bit more impressive, lol!