Turquoise Sea by nickspicsnz
Photo 1781

Turquoise Sea

We stopped near a pebble beach at Kaiaua to have our lunch. I was looking for ways to break photography rules for a photo challenge and this one puts the horizon in the centre of the photo instead of on the thirds.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Nick

@nickspicsnz
