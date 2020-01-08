Sign up
Photo 1794
Cat in a Box!
Romeo has been having fun for days playing in this shoe box.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
Tags
box
,
cat
,
collage
,
romeonz
Dianne
Ha - how cute is that! I love the way Romeo is looking through the hole in the box.
January 8th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
He thinks you can't see him! Watch out for those claws, though!
January 8th, 2020
