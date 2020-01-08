Previous
Cat in a Box! by nickspicsnz
Photo 1794

Cat in a Box!

Romeo has been having fun for days playing in this shoe box.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Dianne
Ha - how cute is that! I love the way Romeo is looking through the hole in the box.
January 8th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
He thinks you can't see him! Watch out for those claws, though!
January 8th, 2020  
