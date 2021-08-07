Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2352
Playing with my Food
I'm not the best at setting up still-life photos but I have fun trying, and then playing around in PS afterwards.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
2
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK. I'm...
2884
photos
137
followers
151
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th August 2021 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
food
,
still_life
,
aug21nz
Brigette
ace
This is great! Nice colour combo
August 7th, 2021
bkb in the city
Very nice
August 7th, 2021
